Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Up 11% – Should You Buy?

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 474 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 474 ($6.20). Approximately 512,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 98,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427 ($5.59).

Treatt Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £291.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,666.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 446.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 455.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82.

About Treatt

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

