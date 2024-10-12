Torrid (NYSE:CURV) & Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Head-To-Head Survey

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fast Retailing and Torrid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Retailing 0 0 0 0 N/A Torrid 1 2 2 0 2.20

Torrid has a consensus target price of $6.44, indicating a potential upside of 64.64%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than Fast Retailing.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A $99.47 0.37 Torrid $1.15 billion 0.36 $11.62 million $0.13 30.08

This table compares Fast Retailing and Torrid”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Torrid has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Retailing. Fast Retailing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Torrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Retailing and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A Torrid 1.21% -6.77% 2.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fast Retailing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Torrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Torrid beats Fast Retailing on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Retailing

(Get Free Report)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items. The company operates stores and franchises under the UNIQLO, GU, PLST, Theory, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, J Brand, and PRINCESSE TAM.TAM brand names. It also sells its products through online; and provides real estate leasing services. The company was formerly known as Ogori Shoji Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. in September 1991. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Yamaguchi, Japan.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.