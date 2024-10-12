Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$91.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.65.

TD opened at C$78.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.67 and a one year high of C$87.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C($0.02). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

