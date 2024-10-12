Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and traded as high as $37.99. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 70,936 shares traded.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

