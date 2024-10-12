The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $113.73 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

