The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price to $33.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the transportation company's stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,167,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,496,000 after purchasing an additional 219,074 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,668,000 after buying an additional 450,522 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,506,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after buying an additional 201,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,460,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,324,000 after acquiring an additional 38,544 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

