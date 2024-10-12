Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $20.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.80. 142,628,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,239,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

