TerraClassicUSD (USTC) One Day Volume Hits $9.35 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $125.59 million and $9.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00046449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,526,372 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,227,005 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

