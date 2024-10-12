Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Ternium Stock Performance
Shares of TX stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. Ternium has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.77.
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). Ternium had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ternium
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
