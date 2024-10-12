Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of TX stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. Ternium has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). Ternium had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ternium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 3,152.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

