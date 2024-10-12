Telsey Advisory Group Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $92.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.