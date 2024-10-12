TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$66.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.31.

Shares of TRP opened at C$62.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy has a one year low of C$45.96 and a one year high of C$65.39.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4244068 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total transaction of C$164,761.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,413.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In related news, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total transaction of C$71,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 987 shares in the company, valued at C$59,101.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total transaction of C$164,761.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 697 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,413.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,018. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

