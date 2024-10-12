Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 365,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

