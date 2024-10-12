Susquehanna Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $59.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DAL. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 714.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

