sudeng (HIPPO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $146.15 million and $31.08 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sudeng has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One sudeng token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sudeng Profile

sudeng’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01355656 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $37,765,759.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

