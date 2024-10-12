StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.91.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00. In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00. Also, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$337,006.74.

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.