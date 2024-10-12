StockNews.com Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Sell

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLY. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. 4,478,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,106. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

