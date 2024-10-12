StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Veradigm Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Veradigm has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $13.84.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.