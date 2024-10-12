Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 25,336 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 93% compared to the typical volume of 13,122 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,546,941.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,632,356.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,941.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,784 shares of company stock worth $33,130,625. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NET opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. Cloudflare has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

