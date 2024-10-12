Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $85.79 million and $17.16 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,107.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00521539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00104897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00239890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00030976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00072685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,641,124 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.