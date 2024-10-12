Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after purchasing an additional 260,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $678,923,000 after purchasing an additional 221,718 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,412,603 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $495,145,000 after purchasing an additional 266,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

