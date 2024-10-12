Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.7% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.55. 4,834,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,543,598. The firm has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

