ssv.network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $252.11 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. ssv.network has a market cap of $252.11 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can now be bought for approximately $21.78 or 0.00034419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,638,486 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,576,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is ssv.network/blog. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ssv.network (SSV) is a unique protocol that decentralizes and secures the operation of Ethereum validators by distributing an encrypted validator private key across different non-trusting nodes. Conceived by Ethereum Foundation researchers and later developed by Blox Staking, this protocol ensures that network performance isn’t affected even if a portion of nodes goes offline.The native token of the ssv.network, $SSV, is used as a payment method within the network. Stakers use these tokens to pay fees to the operators they choose to manage their validators and to the DAO for network access. The payment structure facilitates a competitive ‘free market’ environment amongst staking providers and incentivizes stakers to maintain a minimum balance of $SSV as collateral, ensuring network solvency. It enhances security and reliability for stakers and promotes transparency and competition among operators.”

