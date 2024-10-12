SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

