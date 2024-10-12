SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of CWYUF opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This represents a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.22%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

