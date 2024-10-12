SM Energy’s (SM) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SM

SM Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.19. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.