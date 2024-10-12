Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

TSE:SKE opened at C$12.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.23. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$12.77.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.30). Research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$82,395.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.89, for a total value of C$271,597.39. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$82,395.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,407 shares of company stock valued at $498,860 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

