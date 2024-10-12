Simplicity Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

