Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 223,599 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,599 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,622,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after acquiring an additional 904,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,129,000.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
