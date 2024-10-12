Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 223,599 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,599 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,622,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after acquiring an additional 904,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 802,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,129,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

