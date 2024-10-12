Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,579 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.80 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

