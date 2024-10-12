Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $18.05 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,094 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $18,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,552,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 382,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.68 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.