Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 64,882 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,882 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.55% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 219,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

