SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 2,026,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,423,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $599,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.