Short Interest in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Decreases By 32.4%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UMMA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 12,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,117. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

