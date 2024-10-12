Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Increases By 271.4%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the September 15th total of 47,900 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. 279,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,275. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,100.61%. Research analysts predict that Stryve Foods will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

