Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Drops By 75.0%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHOO stock remained flat at $18.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

