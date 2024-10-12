Short Interest in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Drops By 31.3%

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 231,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in QuantaSing Group during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

QuantaSing Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QSG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 203,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,424. QuantaSing Group has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.82.

QuantaSing Group Dividend Announcement

QuantaSing Group ( NASDAQ:QSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 104.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

