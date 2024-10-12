Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Increases By 1,175.0%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Iveda Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVDA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,121. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 66.09% and a negative net margin of 93.39%.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

