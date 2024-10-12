Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Rises By 436.4%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 436.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXTG. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the period.

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

