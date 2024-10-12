Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Expands By 72.3%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,100 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 2,705,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FGSGF remained flat at $1.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

