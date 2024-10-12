Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Expands By 1,025.0%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 1,025.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. 4,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $44.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
