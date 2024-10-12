Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Grows By 49.5%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Electric Power Development Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.
Electric Power Development Company Profile
