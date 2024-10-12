Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Grows By 93.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of DTEGY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.61. 747,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,178. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.56 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DTEGY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

