Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rises By 70.6%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Croda International Stock Performance
Shares of COIHY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 33,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,957. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. Croda International has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $33.52.
Croda International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Croda International
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
