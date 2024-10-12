Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Rises By 196.3%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Vanke Stock Performance
CHVKY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,699. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.82.
About China Vanke
