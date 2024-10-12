Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Rises By 196.3%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

CHVKY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,699. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

