Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Grows By 340.0%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chain Bridge I Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chain Bridge I stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.39. 26,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Chain Bridge I has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chain Bridge I stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.07% of Chain Bridge I worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

