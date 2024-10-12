Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Declines By 62.9%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the September 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CaixaBank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.95 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.
CaixaBank Company Profile
