SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,539,859.20 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at $26,299,274.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $1,425,434.88.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60.

On Friday, September 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $880,239.60.

On Monday, August 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08.

On Thursday, August 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,288,490.88.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $208,992.40.

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12.

Shares of S traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 3,223,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on S shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

