Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,284 shares of company stock worth $23,800,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,091,000 after purchasing an additional 377,148 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,478,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,349,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

