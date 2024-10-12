Scroll (SCR) Price Hits $1.15

Scroll (SCR) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Scroll token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00001830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scroll has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Scroll has a market cap of $218.95 million and approximately $34.74 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00252590 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp. Scroll’s official message board is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 1.08315966 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $45,340,293.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

