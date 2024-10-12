San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.